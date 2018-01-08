London
News

Irish nun leaves more than €10 million in her will

January 8, 2018 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
An Irish nun originally from Dublin left over €10 million in her will when she passed away in Britain. (Picture: Stock)

AN IRISH nun has left more than €10 million in her will it has emerged. 

Veronica Kidney, also known as Sister Francis in her order at the Franciscan Missionary Sisters in Littlehampton in west Sussex died at her convent on September 30, 2016.

Dublin native Sr Francis was one of seven from the Kidney family, a prominent family in the hotel and catering business in Ireland for a number of decades according to the Sunday Independent.

More News:

A previous generation of the family, Robert A Kidney ,of Marlborough Road, Dublin; Naomi Kidney, of Shrewsbury Road, Dublin; and George Kidney, of Dundalk, were among the main shareholders in the Jurys Hotel Group, which owned interests in the famous Jurys Hotel and the North Star Hotel in Amiens Street, Dublin, through their company, Lee Hotels.

Jurys was founded in the 1881 when hotelier William Jury opened a hotel in College Green, Dublin, which became an iconic hotel brand in Ireland for more than a century.

The original hotel closed in the 1970s when the company, largely owned by the Kidney and Beatty families, took over what was then known as the Intercontinental Hotel in Ballsbridge, and renamed it Jurys.

According to documents lodged in the Probate Office in Dublin last week, Veronica Kidney left estate valued at €10,187,524.

A memorial service for Sister Francis’s life was held in Haddington Road Church, Dublin in October, 2016.

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins

Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

