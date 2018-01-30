London
7°
scattered clouds
humidity: 75%
wind: 5m/s S
H 5 • L 5
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
News

Irish pensioner, 64, last seen leaving church found ‘murdered’ in his home

January 30, 2018 By  Aidan Lonergan
Robert Flowerday, 64, was a retired teacher from Crumlin in Co. Antrim (Picture: PSNI)

A MAN has been arrested in connection with the murder of a pensioner found dead at his Co. Antrim home two days ago.

Robert Flowerday, 64, was last seen leaving Dundrod Presbyterian Church on his bicycle at around 12.45pm on Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to his home in Mill Road, Crumlin that evening after concerns were raised by a local resident.

More News:

His body was subsequently discovered by officers and a murder investigation was launched.

In a statement, the PSNI confirmed that a 33-year-old man has now been arrested in connection with Mr Flowerday’s murder.

Det Ch Insp Alan Dickson said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have seen Mr Flowerday between 12:45 and 21:50 on Sunday 28 January to come forward and speak to police.

“I am particularly keen to speak with anyone who saw or spoke with him at any time over the weekend, or anyone who was in his company.”

Mr Flowerday was a retired teacher having worked at Antrim Grammar School, and was continuing to tutor students in the local area.

Neighbours have described the pensioner – who lived alone – as a “quiet” and “gentle” man.

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is urged to call 101, quoting reference number 1304 28/01/18. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

AntrimarrestfeaturedIrish pensionermurderPSNI appeal
[pro_ad_display_adzone id=65251]

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

Recommended for you:
Woman dies after being struck by train in Ireland

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post