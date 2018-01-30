Irish pensioner, 64, last seen leaving church found ‘murdered’ in his home

A MAN has been arrested in connection with the murder of a pensioner found dead at his Co. Antrim home two days ago.

Robert Flowerday, 64, was last seen leaving Dundrod Presbyterian Church on his bicycle at around 12.45pm on Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to his home in Mill Road, Crumlin that evening after concerns were raised by a local resident.

His body was subsequently discovered by officers and a murder investigation was launched.

In a statement, the PSNI confirmed that a 33-year-old man has now been arrested in connection with Mr Flowerday’s murder.

Det Ch Insp Alan Dickson said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have seen Mr Flowerday between 12:45 and 21:50 on Sunday 28 January to come forward and speak to police.

“I am particularly keen to speak with anyone who saw or spoke with him at any time over the weekend, or anyone who was in his company.”

Mr Flowerday was a retired teacher having worked at Antrim Grammar School, and was continuing to tutor students in the local area.

Neighbours have described the pensioner – who lived alone – as a “quiet” and “gentle” man.

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is urged to call 101, quoting reference number 1304 28/01/18. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.