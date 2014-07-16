Are Irish people really more friendly than the English?

WHY is Irish society more civil when it is actually not a civil society?
What I mean by that is, quite simply, why do the Irish seem friendlier than the English when it is the English who still have some of the traits of a public society whereas the Irish only have a private one.
Take for instance what happened during the boom. Suddenly there appeared, throughout Ireland, swimming pools and sports facilities where before there had been none. These were great boons for any community, great assets.
The only thing was that these were not public pools or public facilities but private ones. To use them you had to pay expensive membership fees. The idea that a country awash with money, to use Charlie McCreevy’s phrase, might use that money to provide open facilities did not even appear to be a topic to be discussed.
In fact such is the lack of public facilities in Ireland that when Bertie Ahern declared himself a socialist the only example he could think of as something that epitomised his beliefs was the Botanic Gardens as it is the only place you can get in to for free. In England if you fancy a swim you simply go to the local pool, pay a small fee and go in. In Ireland if you fancy a swim you go up to the local leisure centre and pay a heavy membership fee. And I mean heavy.
Now it might seem a little bizarre to use swimming as an example but having children makes it an easy one. In doing so I am only trying to suggest one thing — in England with the introduction of the NHS and the welfare state there came the idea of a public society and a public wealth.
That might well have been eroded over the years and especially since Margaret Thatcher but the idea is still there. In Ireland that idea never seems to have existed.
There never seems to have been the idea that there should be such a thing as public wealth. Volunteers for sure, running sports teams and tidy towns. But no notion that society itself should provide social facilities.
So why is it then that Irish society is still that bit friendlier, that bit warmer. I will say at this stage that the unfriendliness of English people is exaggerated. A lot of the myth of people not talking to each other is just the experience of life in a big city.
Like the Crocodile Dundee scene you do not or cannot say hello to people passing by you on a city street. But there is no denying that Ireland still seems more of a friendlier place, more of a society where a stranger will strike up a conversation with you.
So why is that? Is it just that Ireland is smaller? It is a place, after all, where somebody always seems to know someone else who knows someone else who knows someone else who knows you. This is both a good and a bad thing.
The knowing someone who knows you, the close links, has often appeared as the thing that has fed the corruption that has blighted Irish political and business life. In that way it is too small.
Even on a personal level, and maybe this is because I grew up in a city, I find the closeness of society here veers between a warm embrace and a smothering blanket. The flip side of the warm hello is Yeats’ ‘great hatred, little room’ and if you think hatred is too strong a word you only have to think about land disputes or GAA feuds. Bitter’s not the word.
But civil society, private society, public society, small society, whatever the case the fact remains that Irish people are by and large just that bit friendlier than English people, that bit warmer, that bit more likely to say hello. If I was out walking in an English country spot I would hesitate in saying hello to someone passing by as having done so I’ve been looked at as if I was something dangerous and odd.
By contrast if I am walking on an Irish country lane I would feel that not saying hello to someone passing by would be the thing that marked me as something dangerous and odd. Why is that? Why are — and of course we’re talking huge generalisations here — Irish people friendlier than English people? Because they are, aren’t they?
Elizabeth MulcahyJuly 17, 2014 at 9:55 am
Loved this article and the one last week.I am second Generation born In London.Parents from Cork @Dublin.I remember the ferry and my six weeks summers in Ireland.While my english Friends were going to Butlins or if they were wealthier they were going to Ibiza.
Regarding this articel The Iris are certainly more Frindlier .
Richard EarlyJuly 17, 2014 at 10:04 am
This notion that the Irish are more friendly than the English is something I thought about a lot during the twenty years I lived in Ireland (for the record I'm English). I don't think in fact that it is the case. The Irish are more talkative as a race and more likely to strike up a conversation with a stranger. They also talk easily. This is part of the Irish charm and something I love about conversing with an Irish person.
But this quality and friendship are two different things and not to be confused.
As far as walking in the countryside is concerned I think your experience was unusual. I walk a lot and in my experience it would be odd not to say hello to another traveller. It does happen sometimes but a smile and 'hello' when your paths cross is much more common.
D.MurrayJuly 18, 2014 at 11:01 am
This is a bit of a hybrid phenomenon, the Irish are both friendlier and unfriendlier than the English, one the one hand there are far more spontaneous social contacts and conversations in Ireland yet there are far more snap judgement calls made on people who are deemed to be socially undesirable due to pre conceived notions of what a 'knacker', etc looks like.
A lot of the famed Irish friendliness and chat is very superficial, I've always found Northern English people, especially in the North West, the friendliest in these isles.
DeanJuly 18, 2014 at 3:57 pm
I think you have confused England for London. As someone who grew up in the North East of England and has recently moved to Dublin i have had far less people saying hello over here then back home. When i try saying hello i usually get a stare.
All this Irish are polite stuff is an exaggeration. There no more or less then the average Englishman - and less then a Geordie.
MikeJuly 21, 2014 at 5:16 pm
I think we are probably more helpful than the English.
That is not to say the English are not friendly too.
If you want to compare these Isles compare them with E Europe or the French then we are both very friendly.
I have noticed since the arrival of so many different cultures to Ireland we are beginning to loose that special trait sadly.
LesleeJuly 23, 2014 at 2:58 pm
Just completed my lifelong dream of a vacation (holiday) in Ireland...spent 9 days in that beautiful country. We started in Dublin, on to Kilkenny, Killarney, Adare, Galway, and Trim...and visited the usual tourist areas as well as little out of the way places. All I can say is that no matter where we were, the people were friendly, helpful, lovely, and warm. They never made us feel like outsiders. We will be going back in a couple of years to see Northern areas of Ireland. Someday we hope to be able to spend longer periods of time in Ireland.
LucaJanuary 16, 2015 at 11:43 pm
I'm living in Ireland now as an exchange student and what I'd say is that Irish are quite alike to English. I've found Irish were not so "friendly" as many people would say. Perhaps that's because I'm belgian and apparently, belgian people are very friendly. Indeed, a lot of belgian exchange student I know in Ireland didn't find any irish friend really, so they just stay together. Personnaly, I'm the only belgian in my town so I must socialize with Irish.
Despite my efforts, it takes maybe nearly 6 months to have "friends". I'm not complaining at all, it's just a cultural difference. But I think Ireland shows a "false" image of itself. And some tourists still don't realise Ireland lives in the 21th century. Irish have TV's, laptops, smartphones, estates like anywhere else (they don't build "traditional" houses anymore)...
BarbaraSeptember 27, 2015 at 10:22 am
Being of mixed Irish heritage and having lived in different parts of the world including England and Ireland both north and south I'll say yes the Irish will say hello and the usual lines of how the weather is but that's all surface. They don't make lasting relationships outside of their families (particularly Northern Ireland) let alone their own kind. Irish remind me of Indians,they stick to their own and I saw this more so when I moved to Boston with a group of other Irish. Where I sought to submerge myself in the American culture including seeking to live with Americans, my Irish counterparts only wanted to live in the Irish parts of town and live with only Irish. English on the other hand wwill make lasting friendships outside of their own. In spite of the view of other Irish living in London, I found the English there very warm and even welcoming into their homes. I've certainly made more lasting friendships in London than in Ireland. Saying hello doesn't necessarily mean you're friendly (this is only a force of habit) caring about others and your community does.
ElizaSeptember 6, 2016 at 4:11 pm
The Northern Irish are superficially friendly, but if you didn't go to school with them, forget it. You will never be a real friend, they will never marry you, and you will forever be regarded as an outsider. I know this because I committed the sin of being born abroad, even though my father is Irish, we largely lived here, and we were taught to think of ourselves as Irish. What a mistake that was when we returned to our homeland and experienced the pain and bewilderment of rejection from any deeper friendships. Introductory conversations revolve round whom you know in common, and if it's no one, you've had it. Your name won't even be remembered. Don't think this is going to change any time soon so be warned! I see this happening to outsiders all the time.