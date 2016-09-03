London
Irish people share their craziest horror stories from school

Irish people share their craziest horror stories from school

September 3, 2016 By  Aidan Lonergan
Some of these stories make the show Bad Education look tame (Source: YouTube)
Some of these stories make the show Bad Education look tame (Source: YouTube)

UNLESS you were lucky, it’s unlikely that you made it through your school years unscathed.

Judging by a thread opened on Irish reddit recently that asked users to share their classroom horror stories, it’s a wonder  anyone leaves education sound of mind.

“My secondary school was fairly tame, no real horror stories,” promised one user, before going on to prove anything but.

“A lad threw a bottle of coke at a seagull once and killed the thing. The silence around the yard after he killed it was like something out of a film.”

“My art teacher cut his toe nails during class once,” shared another user on another gruesome note. “The nail clippings were pinging off all around the art room.”

Some were a little more light-hearted, however: “Food fight? Where did this food come from? We had to bring our lunches.”

Another user bemoaned the antics of his former classmates: “Our school had a pool table for a week before it was removed again because people were throwing the balls at each other.”

If you’ve ever wished that you could turn back time and revisit the innocence of the playground, think again.

Read the unbelievable stories below… 

Comment from discussion What your secondary school horror story.

Comment from discussion What your secondary school horror story.

Comment from discussion What your secondary school horror story.

Comment from discussion What your secondary school horror story.

Comment from discussion What your secondary school horror story.

Comment from discussion What your secondary school horror story.

Comment from discussion What your secondary school horror story.

ABOUT 

CHELTENHAM, ENGLAND - MARCH 10: Racegoers watch a race on video screen erected inside the Guinness Village at the Cheltenham Racecourse on the first day of the Cheltenham Festival on March 10, 2015 in Cheltenham, England. Thousands of racing enthusiasts are expected at the four-day festival which opened today. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

