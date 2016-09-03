Irish people share their craziest horror stories from school

UNLESS you were lucky, it’s unlikely that you made it through your school years unscathed.

Judging by a thread opened on Irish reddit recently that asked users to share their classroom horror stories, it’s a wonder anyone leaves education sound of mind.

“My secondary school was fairly tame, no real horror stories,” promised one user, before going on to prove anything but.

“A lad threw a bottle of coke at a seagull once and killed the thing. The silence around the yard after he killed it was like something out of a film.”

“My art teacher cut his toe nails during class once,” shared another user on another gruesome note. “The nail clippings were pinging off all around the art room.”

Some were a little more light-hearted, however: “Food fight? Where did this food come from? We had to bring our lunches.”

Another user bemoaned the antics of his former classmates: “Our school had a pool table for a week before it was removed again because people were throwing the balls at each other.”

If you’ve ever wished that you could turn back time and revisit the innocence of the playground, think again.

Read the unbelievable stories below…