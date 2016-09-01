London
Irish people share their hilarious ‘dumbest criminals’ stories on Reddit

September 1, 2016 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Harry and Marv from Home Alone are the poster boys for dumbest criminals. (Source: YouTube)
Harry and Marv from Home Alone are the poster boys for dumbest criminals. (Source: YouTube)

A NEW thread has opened on Irish Reddit, encouraging Irish people to share their experiences with criminals who are no masterminds.

“I challenged two guys breaking into my car at 3am last night. Told them I’d phoned the guards. Got a couple of dirty looks and they took their time moving on, but as a woman on her own, I wasn’t brave enough to follow them,” one woman wrote.

“Half an hour later when the guards arrived we all spotted the intrepid pair breaking into another car only a hundred yards up the street from my house.
Funniest chase ever ensued – gobs****s on foot versus Guards in car, with me watching from my front gate.”

The poster was told the following morning that one of the would-be car robbers was arrested immediately by Gardaí – while the other genuis was arrested a short while later, still attempting to break into other cars in the small unnamed town.

The woman invited other users to share their experiences of ‘Ireland’s Dumbest Criminals’ – they did not disappoint.

Read the hilarious stories below… 

Comment from discussion Dev__’s comment from discussion "Irelands dumbest criminals?".

Comment from discussion EliotDangerbus’s comment from discussion "Irelands dumbest criminals?".

Comment from discussion IrishRam85’s comment from discussion "Irelands dumbest criminals?".

Comment from discussion redzerhedzer’s comment from discussion "Irelands dumbest criminals?".

Comment from discussion finigian’s comment from discussion "Irelands dumbest criminals?".

Comment from discussion ZxZxchoc’s comment from discussion "Irelands dumbest criminals?".

Comment from discussion gahane’s comment from discussion "Irelands dumbest criminals?".

Comment from discussion Jeqk’s comment from discussion "Irelands dumbest criminals?".

Comment from discussion HowsTheGee’s comment from discussion "Irelands dumbest criminals?".

Comment from discussion simplysuperman’s comment from discussion "Irelands dumbest criminals?".

Comment from discussion temujin64’s comment from discussion "Irelands dumbest criminals?".

Comment from discussion BoomierBoom’s comment from discussion "Irelands dumbest criminals?".

 

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins

