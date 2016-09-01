Irish people share their hilarious ‘dumbest criminals’ stories on Reddit

A NEW thread has opened on Irish Reddit, encouraging Irish people to share their experiences with criminals who are no masterminds.
“I challenged two guys breaking into my car at 3am last night. Told them I’d phoned the guards. Got a couple of dirty looks and they took their time moving on, but as a woman on her own, I wasn’t brave enough to follow them,” one woman wrote.
“Half an hour later when the guards arrived we all spotted the intrepid pair breaking into another car only a hundred yards up the street from my house.
Funniest chase ever ensued – gobs****s on foot versus Guards in car, with me watching from my front gate.”
The poster was told the following morning that one of the would-be car robbers was arrested immediately by Gardaí – while the other genuis was arrested a short while later, still attempting to break into other cars in the small unnamed town.
The woman invited other users to share their experiences of ‘Ireland’s Dumbest Criminals’ – they did not disappoint.
Read the hilarious stories below…
