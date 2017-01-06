Irish poet’s hilarious love poem perfectly sums up the moment you realise ‘he’s just not that into you’

AN IRISH poet from Dublin has perfectly summed up the awkward moment when you realise your crush is simply ‘just not that into you’.

Dubliner Ciara Ní É, 25, recited the hilarious poem titled He’s just not that into you at a bilingual spoken word night called REIC at the Irish Writers Center in the Irish capital.

Ciara starts off by warning the audience that “the story may start off like a proper romance, when you meet at a ball and you’re having a dance”.

She continues: “Or maybe at a gas for your friend’s birthday you said you’d drop in for an hour but decided to stay because when you went to the kitchen to get a glass for your drink you nearly melted for the man standing by the sink.”

The poet then takes the audience through a roller coaster of hilarious real life romance scenarios that eventually result in the sad fact that “he’s just not that into you”.

Ciara told The Irish Post: “I’ve always had an interest in poetry, and studied English and Irish at Trinity College Dublin.

“While at Trinity I began publishing poems in journals, including Icarus and Comhar and I started performing my work in 2014.

She explained: “I write in both English and Irish, but didn’t know where to take my Irish language spoken word, which lead me to find the bilingual spoken word night REIC in 2015.”

“I definitely plan to keep writing, even just for myself. The internet has given a great stage to perform poetry, and it’s fantastic to see people enjoying my stuff.”

The Trinity College Dublin graduate recites her poetry in both Irish and English and has three other poems in Irish including one named Death and Taxes/Dán as Gaeilge, which is available to view from her YouTube channel.

See the poet recite her funny poem here…