Irish police arrest man as road crash death now treated as murder

POLICE in Ireland have arrested one man after a fatal road crash last weekend is now being treated as murder.

The single vehicle crash happened shortly before midnight on Saturday, October 7 in Co Fermanagh.

Natasha Carruthers, aged in her 20s, died in the crash while one man and one woman travelling in the same car were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Detectives investigating the murder of Natasha Carruthers in a crash in Derrylin have arrested a 40 year old man last night, October 11.

Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan said: “The man was arrested in the Maguiresbridge area last night and remains in custody this morning assisting us with our enquiries.

“At this time we believe that a second vehicle was involved in the collision that cost Natasha her life and our enquiries to date have led us to conclude that the collision should now be regarded as murder.

“We continue to appeal to anyone who was in the Newbridge Road area of Derrylin between 11.00pm and 12 midnight on the night of Saturday, October 7.

“Did you see the car Natasha was travelling in, a blue Corsa – registration TLZ 8330? Or did you see any other vehicles travelling at speed on the route at around the time of the crash?

“We would also like anyone with dashcam footage that could help the investigation to please get in touch with us.”

Detectives can be contacted on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1852 07/10/17.