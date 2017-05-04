Irish politicans vote on scrapping prayer before Government business – and it’s a landslide result

THE IRISH parliament has held a vote on praying before Government business, and in a landslide result politicians have voted to maintain the morning prayer.

Each day, in accordance with Standing Order 27 of Public Business, before Dáil business commences, the Ceann Comhairle (Speaker) of the House reads the Dáil prayer in both Irish and English.

The prayer reads, ‘Direct we beseech Thee, O Lord, our actions by Thy holy inspirations and carry them on by They gracious assistance; that every word and work of ours may always begin from Thee, and by Thee be happily ended; through Christ Our Lord. Amen.’

TDs have previously criticised the decision to pray before Dáil business, with Anti-Austerity Alliance/People before Profit TD Ruth Copping saying religion does not belong in the workplace.

Solidarity just submitted amendment to #DáilPrayer motion. There should be no prayer in workplaces. Religion is personal matter #dubw — Ruth Coppinger TD (@RuthCoppingerTD) April 11, 2017

Today, May 4, a vote was held in the chamber on a possible three amendments to the Standing Order.

Under the first amendment, the Ceann Comhairle would ask members to stand for 60 seconds of silent reflection instead of the existing prayer – 41 voted yes, 94 said no.

Under the second amendment, the politicians were asked if Standing Order 27 – the requirement to say the prayer – should be removed in its entirety.

To this, 15 said yes, 96 said no, and 20 abstained from the vote.

Under the third amendment, TDs were asked if Standing Order 27 be removed completely and in its place, the Ceann Comhairle would ask members to stand for 30 seconds of silent reflection.

To this amendment, 19 said yes, 96 said no, and 19 abstained from the vote.

Finally, they were asked if the motion of Standing Order 27 – the Dáil Prayer – be maintained as it is, and under this, 97 said yes, 18 said no and 18 abstained.

Under this afternoon’s vote, the Dáil Prayer which is said each day, will be maintained in its entirety with no amendments.

Do you think of the Dáil vote? Let us know in the comments below or email Erica at erica@irishpost.co.uk