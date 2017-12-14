London
5°
light rain
humidity: 70%
wind: 7m/s WNW
H 5 • L 3
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Derek Ryan – St. Pats
Entertainment | Life & Style

An Irish politician has released our new favourite Christmas song

December 14, 2017 By  Ryan Price
Trevor Gilligan’s Christmas song is a festive banner. (Picture: YouTube)

CLONDALKIN based County Councillor Trevor Gilligan, has today released his own original Christmas song called “Christmas Kiss.”

Gilligan has been a longtime music fan, and in recent years has turned his attention from fan to musician in his own capacity.

With Eurovision 2018 being touted as a prospect for Trevor, he has introduced himself to wider audiences by releasing an upbeat Christmas song that could rival the Mariah Carey’s of this world.

More Life & Style:

“Writing a Christmas song is every songwriter’s dream. It’s not easy,” said Mr. Gilligan.

“‘Christmas Kiss’ may not be up there with ‘Wham!’ or ‘Paul McCartney’, but for a first attempt, it ain’t bad and I’m proud of it. I suppose it’s my way of wishing my friends and family a Happy Christmas”.

And there’s more… Gilligan has recently completed his 1st studio album ‘HelloWorld’, to be released next week. “It’s a great album, nice chords, catchy hooks & lyrics. I’m happy that I have finally released an album which, I have been writing for a few years now and something that I would not be satisfied with until it was complete.”

Gilligan’s sound has been likened to Calvin Harris. His influences include McCartney, The Beatles, Jamiroquai, Pharrell & Timbaland. Trevor is also a County Councillor representing his hometown of Clondalkin/Newcastle/Rathcoole.

ChristmasfeaturedMusicpoliticstrevor gilligan
Tara Mullaney

Ryan Price
ABOUT 

Ryan Price is a Content Creator at The Irish Post.

You’ll find Ryan on Twitter at @RyanPrice93. You can contact him via email at ryanwprice93@gmail.com.

Recommended for you:
Bono turns down chance to sing Irish anthem for Conor McGregor as mystery act steps in

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post