An Irish politician has released our new favourite Christmas song

CLONDALKIN based County Councillor Trevor Gilligan, has today released his own original Christmas song called “Christmas Kiss.”

Gilligan has been a longtime music fan, and in recent years has turned his attention from fan to musician in his own capacity.

With Eurovision 2018 being touted as a prospect for Trevor, he has introduced himself to wider audiences by releasing an upbeat Christmas song that could rival the Mariah Carey’s of this world.

“Writing a Christmas song is every songwriter’s dream. It’s not easy,” said Mr. Gilligan.

“‘Christmas Kiss’ may not be up there with ‘Wham!’ or ‘Paul McCartney’, but for a first attempt, it ain’t bad and I’m proud of it. I suppose it’s my way of wishing my friends and family a Happy Christmas”.

And there’s more… Gilligan has recently completed his 1st studio album ‘HelloWorld’, to be released next week. “It’s a great album, nice chords, catchy hooks & lyrics. I’m happy that I have finally released an album which, I have been writing for a few years now and something that I would not be satisfied with until it was complete.”

Gilligan’s sound has been likened to Calvin Harris. His influences include McCartney, The Beatles, Jamiroquai, Pharrell & Timbaland. Trevor is also a County Councillor representing his hometown of Clondalkin/Newcastle/Rathcoole.