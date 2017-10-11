The Irish Post announces TG4 TV deal to produce and broadcast The Irish Post Awards LIVE

THE IRISH POST has signed an exclusive deal to broadcast this year’s Irish Post Awards live on television for the first time.

Irish public service broadcaster TG4 will screen the red carpet Awards ceremony from London to homes across Ireland on November 23.

An estimated global audience of one million is expected for the live show on TV and online via social media channels.

Irish Post Owner and Publisher Elgin Loane said: “We are very pleased to partner with TG4 to showcase the Irish abroad and connect a big diaspora event with mainstream live television in Ireland.”

Featuring six Awards and four live music performances, the Awards show is being produced by The Irish Post through knowledge gained from its Irish TV acquisition.

TG4 Director General, Alan Esslemont, said: “The Irish diaspora, in Britain and worldwide, is an important and growing audience for TG4.

“We are very excited to extend our partnership to take on the role as broadcaster for The Irish Post Awards for the first time. It is a wonderful and unique opportunity to celebrate Irish life and achievement abroad.”

More than 1,000 people will gather on London’s Park Lane for what is the 40th anniversary of The Irish Post Awards.

Hosted by renowned broadcaster and TV personality Eamonn Holmes, The Irish Post Awards honour Irish success and achievement in business, community, sport, film, music, entertainment, politics and more.

Previous award-winners have included Terry Wogan, Bob Geldof, Daniel Day Lewis, Michael Flatley and Doctor Mo Mowlam.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan delivered last year’s keynote speech, where guests and honourees included football legends Roy Keane and Martin O’Neill as well as actor Shane Richie and Hollywood star Fionnula Flanagan.

Next month’s television deal with TG4 follows the successful broadcast of The Irish Post Country Music Awards live from Co. Armagh in August.

The partnership comes after the acquisition of Irish TV by The Irish Post in April, a move approved by the Irish Government.

In February, The Irish Post purchased the digital and intellectual property assets of the diaspora broadcaster, after the company was wound up in December 2016 – less than three years after it was first launched in 2014.

The Irish Post now reaches a global audience through its website irishpost.co.uk, weekly newspaper and social media channels.