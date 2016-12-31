London
Irish Post photographers choose their favourite pictures from 2016

December 31, 2016 By  Irish Post

 

pics-of-year-n

WE asked our photographers to choose their favourite pictures of the year – those special images that capture a moment, or trigger a memory…

Kevin Gallagher

img_9058-n

JUBILEE FOR JOHN: Co. Kerry Priest Fr John Ahern – popular former priest at St Mary’s Levenshulme in Manchester – celebrated his golden Jubilee in the priesthood in June, 2016. Fr John came back from Co. Kerry to say a celebration Mass and threw a party for his parishioners afterwards at St Mary’s Parish Centre. Fr John is seen here with Zhara Treanor and Cath Cunningham

John Lawton

dsc_0021a-e-n

SUPER SMILE: Every year, this charming lady gets totally involved in the Derby St Patrick’s Day parade and always makes a special effort. She always has a lovely smile, and she never misses a copy of The Irish Post

dsc_0106-e-n

BOXING CLEVER: Taken at this year’s Warrington festival, aspiring young boxers Dominic Swift and Ethan Owen

Chris Egan

egn_1723-n

IN FLIGHT: Following Riverdance’s success, Irish dancing is now a global phenomena. Pictured is Sinead Kalnins – three times Midlands champion dancing – as part of the Celtic Feet show in Coventry in May

egn_2510-n

SOLEMN SCENE: In the centenary year of the 1916 Easter Rising, Birmingham Irish Association put on a production of Caisc 16, which brought to life the key events of 1916

Mal McNally

pic-7-n

CAREFREE: At the Crawley Irish Festival in August, this little girl was twirling around to the band, in a carefree world of her own

pic-2-n

INEVITABLE OUTCOME: London Senior Hurling Championship final between Robert Emmetts (yellow and blue) and St Gabriels (maroon) in October. These two were battling each other throughout the game. I could see this collision coming before I hit the shutter, neither were going to pull out, and I think it really captures the intensity of the moment

Peter Fawcett

fleadh-cheoil-na-eireann-ennis-co-clare-19-21-august-2016-125-n

WEATHER BEATEN: The McFadden family from North London defied the August rain at the Ennis Fleadh

20161204_120621-n

TICKETS PLEASE: Tim Angland of St Albans CCE at a Comhaltas CD recording at the Green Dragon, Hardraw, Wensleydale

Irish Post
