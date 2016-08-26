London
Irish postal service gets letter to Olympic medalist Annalise Murphy with very little to go on

Irish postal service gets letter to Olympic medalist Annalise Murphy with very little to go on

August 26, 2016 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Ireland's Annalise Murphy racing in Rio 2016. (Source: ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan)
Ireland’s Annalise Murphy racing in Rio 2016.
(Source: ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan)

EVERYONE wants to congratulate Team Ireland after the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

But it was left to one An Post postie to get a special letter addressed to ‘Annalise Murphy Olympic Silver Medalist, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14.’

Annalise Murphy, who consistently ranked well in her preliminary heats in Rio and took silver in the ladies’ laser radial sailing at the Games, holding strong throughout the tense race.

Annalise-TopHer win was particularly sweet for the Dublin sailor as she just missed out on a medal at London 2012 as she placed fourth.

She posted the photo of the letter to her Facebook page saying, “An Post doing a fine job getting this mail to me with limited info!”

Annalise Murphy arrived home from Rio with the rest of the Irish team on Tuesday (August 23), and is set to be toasted at a homecoming celebration in her hometown of Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin later today (August 25).

An Post doing a fine job getting mail to me with limited info!

Posted by Annalise Murphy Sailing on Thursday, 25 August 2016

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins

