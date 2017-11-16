London
Irish presenter Angela Scanlon hilariously announces she’s expecting, and has one wish for her ‘bun’

November 16, 2017 By  Gerard Donaghy
Angela Scanlon at the Hyundai Mercury Prize event in September (Image: Getty)

IRISH television presenter Angela Scanlon has revealed on social media that she is six months pregnant – but has lamented the lack of the fabled pregnancy ‘glow’.

Announcing that a bun has been baking in the oven for six months, the Robot Wars host said she expects her baby to arrive in the springtime.

And while not glowing, she has experienced that other pregnancy staple – morning sickness.

More News:

“So, I’ve been baking for six months now… and I’ve made a bun!” she wrote.

“It’s currently in the oven and will be ready by springtime.

“We are so, SO thrilled (since I’ve taken my head out of the toilet bowl) and can’t wait to welcome a mad, wonderful little human into our world.”

One Show presenter Scanlon – who covered for regular host Alex Jones while she was on maternity leave earlier this year – also revealed she had one wish for the imminent arrival.

“Really hoping he/she is ginger,” she wrote.

Fans and fellow celebrities were quick to offer their congratulations to the Meath native, although we’re not sure how well Irish comic David O’Doherty’s theory will have gone down…

Congratulations Angela!

Gerard Donaghy
ABOUT 

