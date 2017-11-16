Irish presenter Angela Scanlon hilariously announces she’s expecting, and has one wish for her ‘bun’

IRISH television presenter Angela Scanlon has revealed on social media that she is six months pregnant – but has lamented the lack of the fabled pregnancy ‘glow’.

Announcing that a bun has been baking in the oven for six months, the Robot Wars host said she expects her baby to arrive in the springtime.

And while not glowing, she has experienced that other pregnancy staple – morning sickness.

“So, I’ve been baking for six months now… and I’ve made a bun!” she wrote.

“It’s currently in the oven and will be ready by springtime.

“We are so, SO thrilled (since I’ve taken my head out of the toilet bowl) and can’t wait to welcome a mad, wonderful little human into our world.”

SO. I’ve been baking for 6 months now… and I’ve made a bun!🤰It’s currently in the oven & will be ready by Springtime. ⏰Apart from feeling severe resentment at the lack of promised “glow” we are so, SO delighted…plus, my hair looks great!! 💅🏻xx pic.twitter.com/kHmhcWq0E2 — Angela Scanlon (@angelascanlon) 16 November 2017

One Show presenter Scanlon – who covered for regular host Alex Jones while she was on maternity leave earlier this year – also revealed she had one wish for the imminent arrival.

“Really hoping he/she is ginger,” she wrote.

Fans and fellow celebrities were quick to offer their congratulations to the Meath native, although we’re not sure how well Irish comic David O’Doherty’s theory will have gone down…

(eh i heard father is one of them robots) — David O’Doherty (@phlaimeaux) 16 November 2017

Let it b known I knew before you did so can technically put down as the father. — Aisling Bea (@WeeMissBea) 16 November 2017

Yey! Congrats! I hope that Red Hot calendar is still going in twenty something years or so, cos if it’s a boy I’m assuming he’ll be ginger, gay (I mean, you know… you for a Ma… it’s pretty much inevitable) and gorgeous. x — Dr Panti Bliss (@PantiBliss) 16 November 2017

Holy macaroni. That’s the best news ever. I’m smiling a big one for you guys xxxx — Fay Ripley (@FayRipley) 16 November 2017

Call the bairn Sir Killalot even if it’s a girl — Maccy (@chris_mcintyre_) 16 November 2017

I 100% do not glow I’m massive and tired! Haha — samantha erskine (@sammyerskineeee) 16 November 2017

Congratulations Angela!