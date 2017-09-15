London
Irish presenter George Hook suspended from radio station over comments on rape

Irish presenter George Hook suspended from radio station over comments on rape

September 15, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Newstalk has suspended George Hook following his comments on rape. (Picture: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland)

IRISH radio presenter George Hook has been suspended from Newstalk over his previous comments on rape. 

Last Friday Hook made comments about a rape trial in Britain and queried the ‘responsibility’ of the 19 year old woman, and asked why she would go back to the hotel room of a man she just met.

Dalata Hotel Group – who own the Clayton Crown Hotel in Cricklewood and the Hotel La Tour in Birmingham amongst others – announced the termination of their sponsorship of Hook’s programme in a statement this morning.

This morning, Dublin-based Newstalk confirmed Hook, “had been suspended from his duties at the station.

“The process regarding his comments last week is ongoing,” the broadcaster said in a statement.

The decision came after the comments were condemned by groups such as the National Women’s Council of Ireland (NWCI), Newstalk said.

On Monday, George Hook offered a “profound apology” for his recent comments about rape.

Newstalk last week issued an unreserved apology for the comments, with Managing Editor Patricia Monahan said that comments made were “totally wrong and inappropriate and should never have been made.”

Erica Doyle Higgins
