Irish President offers Ireland’s sympathy and support to victims of Grenfell Tower fire as at least 30 confirmed dead

AS at least 30 people are confirmed dead in the Grenfell Tower fire, the President of Ireland has offered his profound sympathies on behalf of the Irish nation. President Michael D. Higgins paid his respects to all those affected by the devastating fire in London, which took hold in the early hours of June 14 claiming dozens of lives. “May I offer my heartfelt sympathy and that of the people of Ireland to the families of those who have lost their lives, as well as to those injured and affected by this dreadful tragedy,” President Higgins said. “Our thoughts are with all those who are grieving or suffering at this sad time. I have asked to be kept informed as further details emerge.” “I will be writing to the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, to convey the sympathy and support of the Irish people,” he added.

Metropolitan Police confirmed today, June 16, that there have been at least 30 fatalities and that they expect the number of dead to rise as the search and recovery operation continues.

Protests have since broken out at Kensington and Chelsea Town Hall after hundreds of people attended a rally for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire demanding justice and answers as to why the tragedy happened.

To date the bodies of 12 people have been recovered from the tower and are at a mortuary. This includes one person who died in hospital.

A further 24 people remain in hospital – 12 are receiving critical care.

“The other deceased remain inside the building,” a police statement said, as it was revealed the search and recovery operation at the 120 flat, 27-storey high tower will stretch into weeks.

“The upper floors of the block are particularly hazardous due to the damage caused by the fire,” police added.

“Sadly, it is expected that the total will rise and it is not expected that any survivors will be found.”

Among those still missing is Irishman Dennis Murphy.

A resident of the tower block in north Kensington, Mr Murphy called his family to say was trapped on the 14th floor.

Commander Stuart Cundy said: “It is very hard to find the words to express how those families affected must be feeling, and it is our job to work tirelessly to provide them with the answers they so richly deserve.

“This is a deeply distressing time and my thoughts remain with all those whose lives have been changed by this tragic incident.

“A priority of each and every one of us involved in the ongoing operation at Grenfell Towers is to recover and identify all the victims.

“Our efforts are focused on making sure we have family liaison officers supporting all those families where people are dead, critically ill in hospital or still unaccounted for.

“I’d urge anyone who has not yet been contacted by the police but is missing loved ones to either go to the reception centre at the Westway sports and leisure centre or call our Casualty Bureau on 0800 0961 233.

“This is really important so police liaison officers can directly support families.”

Following initial reports from specialist investigators and experts who have examined the flat where the fire started, police said there is nothing to suggest the fire was started deliberately.

“However, like any police investigation, it is the job of the police to establish all the facts and if any criminal offences have been committed,” they added.

“The investigation will look at all aspects of how people tragically lost their lives in this terrible fire, what happened and why.”

Police are asking families and friends who are missing loved ones to make contact in two ways:

– If you can attend in person, please go to the reception centre at the Westway sports and leisure centre. A team of detectives are in place to sit down with people and take full details of anyone missing or who has information.

– If you cannot attend, call Casualty Bureau on 0800 0961 233. If you cannot get through, we would urge you to please keep trying. Be aware that our staff are very busy – but your call will be answered and you will be helped.