Irish priest accused of sexual abuse in controversial Netflix documentary The Keepers under investigation in Ireland

A PRIEST accused of sexual abuse in a Netflix documentary series is under investigation for his activities in Ireland in the 1990s.

Fr Joseph Maskell is featured in The Keepers, accused of sexual abuse of a number of young girls at a Baltimore High School during the 1960s and 1970s and involvement in the murder of Sister Cathy Cesnik in 1969.

In the documentary, which accounts the cold case murder of Sister Cathy Cesnik in Baltimore, it is alleged Maskell murdered the nun so she wouldn’t expose his abuse of students at Keough High School where they both taught.

Sister Catherine Cesnik disappeared after a shopping trip in Baltimore in November 1969, and her body was later found in January 1970.

Maskell, who was the Chaplain of the high school, would call young girls into his office for ‘counselling’ where, it is alleged, he would violently abuse, rape and drug students.

A former student who accused Maskell of serious sexual abuse in the 1990s claimed that Maskell had taken her, as a child, to see Sister Cathy’s body in a woodland area and told her, “See what happens when you say bad things about people?”

Following accusations from the student, Maskell was permanently prohibited from the ministry and went to Ireland in 1994, where his father originally came from.

While in Ireland, Maskell practiced as a clinical psychologist in the Wexford Community Care area in 1995.

Now, the Health Service Executive have told The Irish Post that they have launched an investigation into ‘concerns’ raised from his employment by the then South Eastern Health Board.

“The HSE has commenced a process to review services delivered and regarding any concerns arising from the temporary, short-term employment in 1995 of a Mr. A.J. Maskell by the South Eastern Health Board in its Wexford Community Care,” a statement said.

The HSE have said that at the time of employment, references for Maskell were sought and recorded, as well as confirmation from An Garda Síochána stating that there were no previous convictions in relation to Maskell.

After leaving the public sector in 1995, Maskell continued to work as a private psychologist in the area until 1998.

He returned to the States and died in 2001.

