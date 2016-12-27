Irish priest in remote West Cork village celebrates Christmas Mass live on YouTube with special messages for loved ones abroad

London
December 27, 2016 By  Irish Post
mass2-n
There was a festive choir performance during the Mass.

A West Cork priest delivered Christmas Day Mass to the world by live streaming his service online.

Fr Gerard Galvin from Kilcrohane Church, a small church on a remote peninsula in Cork that’s around 16 miles from Bantry, also used the service to allow those in his community to send special festive messages to their loved ones living abroad.

Kilcrohane is the last coastal village on the Sheep’s Head Peninsula and is well-known for its scenic views and walking routes, with TV host Graham Norton and singer Christy Moore among the regular visitors to the area.

During the live Christmas Day Mass there was music and song from Kilcrohane National School and the church choir.

mass-n
The service was attended by local families but also viewed online from around the world.

At the end of the Mass, local families then sent their Christmas wishes to loved ones and friends worldwide.

You can watch the Mass here or to see the messages to loved ones go to 1:15 in the video…

