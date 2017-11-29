London
Entertainment

Irish pub feature flying pint of Guinness in unique Christmas ad

November 29, 2017 By  Ryan Price
The JJ Hough’s singing pub video. (Picture: JJ Hough’s Facebook)

WE never thought we’d live to see a flying pint of Guinness.

In what may be the most Irish Christmas ad ever, JJ Hogh’s Singing Pub in Banagher, County Offaly has released a high-flying video to promote their lovely little pub ahead of the Christmas period.

JJ Hough’s pub is well-known for its delicious pints of Guinness and great traditional music on a Saturday night, but they’ve created an entirely new reputation with their festive clip.

More Entertainment:

The ad features a pint of Guinness flying around the country, what more could you want?

See for yourself.

ChristmasfeaturedguinnessIreland

