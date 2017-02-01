Irish pub guide: Discover the best Irish bars in London for St. Patrick’s Day

Featured content

WHEN it comes to deciding where to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in London, there’s no shortage of Irish bars, pubs and boltholes to choose from.

Whether you’re looking for the full Irish experience, something a little more offbeat or simply a place that pours the perfect pint, look no further than our list of top pubs to visit in the English capital this March 17.

Kelly’s Bar

Address: Kelly’s Bar, 411 Hendon Way, London NW4 3LH

Website: www.kellybar.co.uk

Tel: 020 8202 4000

Kelly’s Bar, Kitchen & Club is the perfect one-stop location for a stylish night out in NW4.

Kelly’s motto is ‘Drink, Dine and Dance’ – though not in itself unique, the quality on offer is of the highest standard, helping to ensure a special occasion is just that – special.

Enjoy first class hospitality and entertainment in a friendly, convivial and stylish setting.

Drink – Kelly’s Bar offers a distinctly bright and cosmopolitan décor to enjoy a few drinks in, shoot a game of pool or get a tasty freshly-made tapas snack in. Staff pride themselves on the quality of the fresh coffee and of course, the calibre of the Guinness on tap.

Dine – The elegance of Tim’s Bistro decor is matched by a its French/British menu. Acclaimed chef Flavio Cruz has put together a range of meals that will whet the appetite of even the fussiest of diners – ensure you have a look at his mouth-watering menu by clicking here.

Dance – Available for private functions, look out for a range of exciting live acts and DJs at Kelly’s Club in 2017. This well-appointed first floor space will be having a wide range of live music and club nights, so follow them on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Waxy O’Connor’s



Address: Waxy O’Connor’s, 14-16 Rupert Street, London W1D 6DD

Website: www.waxyoconnors.co.uk

Tel: 0207 478 0767

Receive a warm Irish welcome at Waxy O’Connor’s, London’s biggest and best Irish bar in the heart of the West End. Waxy O’Connor’s is a labyrinth of four unique bars over six levels – each with its own atmosphere and personality so there’s something for everyone at Waxy’s.

Named after the famous candlemaker from Dublin, Waxy’s has gained worldwide recognition for its warm hospitality, friendly staff, traditional wholesome food and extensive range of beers, spirits and coffees.

With live music four nights a week, including Irish trad sessions on Sunday night, you couldn’t ask for a livelier environment. As an official ‘London Irish Pub’ Waxy’s has three large screens for showing all major sports including football, rugby and the GAA.

Waxy’s take bookings for drinks as well as food and you can even hire a private area with your own bar.

Waxy’s turns 21 in November 2017 and will be throwing a party to celebrate. Also coming up this year, Halloween celebrations, Christmas functions and of course a fantastic New Year’s Eve party. Why not celebrate St Patrick’s Day the Waxy’s way.

For more information or to make an enquiry contact their sales team on 02074780767 or email saleslondon@waxyoconnors.co.uk

The Claddagh Ring



Address: The Claddagh Ring, 10 Church Road, Hendon, London NW4 4EA



Website: www.claddagh-ring.co.uk

Tel: 0207 478 0767

Welcome to The Claddagh Ring Bar & Restaurant, named after the famous ring in Galway which represents, Love, Friendship & Loyalty. There’s an old saying which goes like “Eat, Drink & be Happy” and at The Claddagh Ring we insure that you enjoy all three.

Along with award winning cuisine, finest wines, beers & spirits we provide lively entertainment for all tastes. We often have bands over from Ireland along with live music and Irish DJs every Friday Saturday and Sundays. Our bars along with our newly refurbished Function Room are the ideal place for your special celebration such as Christenings, First Holy Communions, Birthday Celebrations and Family & Friends social occasions. You can choose from our special function menu or our “A la Carte” option. We serve hot & cold buffets or full four course meals. No function is too small or too large for us, so please give us a call or pop in to see us to make a booking or to discuss your requirements.

We cook traditional Irish dishes such as Bacon & Cabbage or Irish stew as well as popular European cuisine. We are famous for our Roast Dinners & we always try to meet any dietary requirements. Our chefs take pride in their food & make every effort to ensure you and your guests have an enjoyable time with us. Our function room is busy at popular times such as Easter or Christmas so please book well in advance to avoid disappointment. We serve a Full Irish Breakfast from 9.30am – 12 midday Monday-Friday, 9.30am – 3pm on a Saturday & 12 midday to 2pm on a Sunday. Our kitchens are open until 10pm Monday-Friday and 9pm on Saturday & Sunday. We show all sporting occasions including all GAA matches on our Giant Video Wall & a choice of 14 Plasma Screens.

Here at The Claddagh Ring we try and make your experience here feel like a “home from home” and we are always very thankful for your support.

We look forward to welcoming you here soon.

Céad Míle Failte

The Porterhouse

Address: The Porterhouse, 21-22 Maiden Lane, London WC2E 7NA



Website: www.theporterhouse.ie

Tel: 0207 379 7917

It might be the largest bar in London but it doesn’t feel that way. Split up over 12 different levels, the Porterhouse in Covent Garden can be as big or as intimate as you want it to be.

Let the fast pace of London pass you by as you sit and down the finest stout brewed in the world. That’s official!

So obsessed with its, The Porterhouse doesn’t simply brew under licence and claim Irish roots – it actually hand crafts its beer in Dublin, loads it onto a ship, waves goodbye and waits anxiously for its arrival in one of the world’s great capital cities.

No shamrocks or shalaylees here – simply a truly awesome Irish bar with genuine Irish beers, fine food and when it gets a little bit later in the evening you may pop down to the basement bar to enjoy some of London’s best live music.

But don’t just think of The Posterhouse as a fantastic beer bar because it also have some fantastic wines on offer.

The Churchill Arms

Address: The Churchill Arms, 119 Kensington Church Street, London W8 7LN

Website: www.churchillarmskensington.co.uk

Tel: 020 7727 4242



The Churchill Arms was built way back in 1750, making it one of the older, more historic pubs in London and it is now run by proud Clare man Gerry O’Brien.

In the 1800s, Winston Churchill’s Grandparents were regular visitors – which eventually led to the naming of the pub after World War II.

Step inside today and you’ll find plenty of Churchill memorabilia hanging from the walls.

The pub has other claims to fame too, and is known as the first pub in London to serve Thai food.

It also gained recognition through its beautiful flower displays, and is one of very few pubs that can claim to be a Chelsea flower show winner.