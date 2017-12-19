An Irish pub is offering free dinners to the homeless, elderly and families in need this Christmas

A GENEROUS pub in rural County Kerry is going above and beyond this Christmas to spread a bit of Christmas cheer.

Connie K’s Bar and Restaurant in Rathmore is offering free Christmas dinners to the homeless, elderly and families in need for Christmas 2017.

Taking to Facebook, the pub said: “Not only the homeless go without Christmas dinner. Struggles are often closer to home than we realise.

“We at Connie K’s are offering free Christmas dinner for homeless/elderly and families in need.”

The pub said it was inspired to get into the festive spirit this year after learning of a local woman who was struggling to make ends meet.

“I recently spoke to a lady only a few steps away from my front door and after a brief emotional chat as she was very upset,” they said.

“I was shocked to learn of the struggle she and her family faced on a daily basis in our locality to provide even the most basic things like food and clothing.

“She seemed to be dreading the thought of Christmas. We read and hear about these things every day but sometimes we don’t realise how close to home people are affected.”

Connie K’s free dinners are available to be collected between December 23 and 25.

Anyone who is interested in a meal can call the pub in strict confidence on 0879 534 944.