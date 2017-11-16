Irish public urged to ‘check in’ with friends after mystery man jumped into West of Ireland river

GARDAÍ are appealing for the Irish public to ‘check in’ with friends and family for help in identifying a man who jumped into the River Corrib in Galway.

The incident is believed to have occurred shortly after 9.30am on Tuesday morning near to the Quincentenary Bridge in the city.

A multi-agency search is underway for the man, but the authorities are yet to identify the mystery individual.

The Irish Coastguard, Galway Lifeboat, Shannon rescue helicopter, fire service and ambulance crews have all assisted Gardaí in the search.

However, Gardaí are yet to receive a report of any missing persons fitting the man’s description.

He is described as being of normal build, average height and was wearing windbreaker jacket, navy or black tracksuit bottoms, a grey cap and a hood pulled-up when last seen.

“At this stage we don’t even know the identity of this person who has entered the water,” Sgt Peadar Ryan told Galway FM’s Keith Finnegan Show today.

“But we’re happy that somebody did enter the water up from the Quincentenary Bridge into the River Corrib”.

Sgt Ryan appealed for the public to check in with their housemates as the missing individual could have lived in a shared house.

“If anybody is missing a mate or work colleague or fellow student or somebody that they might have noticed was acting out of the ordinary or a bit down in the last few days leading up to Tuesday, we’d love to hear from you,” he said.

“It makes it more difficult for us when we don’t know who we’re looking for or what their habits were like.”

Gardaí have recovered a bicycle left on the bridge by the mysterious man.

It is a Bentini Minnesota hybrid black mountain bike with grey and red stripes and silver letters which say “CTF”.

Searches continue to be carried out in the local area today and are currently centred on the upper Corrib area.

Witnesses to the incident or anyone with information is urged to call Gardaí in Galway on 091 538 000.

If you have been affected by this piece please call the Samaritans on 111 123 (UK & Éire) or Pieta House in Ireland on 1800 247 247.