Irish radio shows across Britain from Bedfordshire to Salford

If you fancy listening to some Irish folk music or just a good old chat then tune into one of these Irish radio shows near you.

BEDFORDSHIRE

Jim Carway presents Luton Irish Live on Diverse 102.8FM and online every Tuesday evening 6-8pm.

BRADFORD

Joe Sheeran presents Echoes of Ireland on Bradford Community Broadcasting 106.6FM every Sunday at noon. The programme is repeated on Mondays at 9am and is online at www.bcbradio.co.uk. Join Joe for Irish music, news and chat.

BRIGHTON

Brighton and Hove weekly Irish radio airs live on Mondays from 8pm on Radio Reverb, 97.2 FM, DAB and online.

COVENTRY

Hands Across The Waters on Hillz FM, Mondays from 12-1pm and online at www.thehillz.net.

GLASGOW



Have a listen to Paddy Callaghan’s Trad with Pad every Thursday from 6-8pm and Friday 11am- 1pm on Celtic Music Radio on 1530AM and www.celticmusicradio.net.

HERTFORDSHIRE

Listen to John Devine’s Traditional Irish Music Show, featuring Joe Giltrap, every Monday from 7-9pm on Radio Verulam 92.6FM and online at www.radioverulam.com.

If you have missed the show it is available on the website for seven days after the broadcast.

LONDON/SOUTH-EAST

Gerry Byrne hosts Irish Spectrum on Spectrum Radio on Saturday from 11am to 1pm and Monday morning between midnight and 1am on 558kHz AM.

Johnny Jameson hosts Ireland’s Eye on Resonance 104.4FM every Sunday, 6.30-7.30pm featuring the latest from the Irish Country music scene plus requests, dedications, news and more. In case you missed it, the show is also repeated on Thursday mornings at 6am.

John O’Sullivan hosts Johno’s Irish Hour every Saturday morning from 10am-11am on West London’s ONFM 101.4.

MANCHESTER

Listen to Out and About in Manchester with Martin Logan on Wednesdays 7-9pm on allFM 96.9FM.

The Irish Connection Show on Wythenshawe 97.2FM with John Lowry on Saturday from 10am to noon. Visit www.wfmradio.org.

MIDLANDS

Bob Brolly’s Irish Show, Sundays 3-6pm on BBC Radio WM 95.6FM and DAB Radio.

OXFORD/BERKSHIRE

BBC Radio Oxford/BBC Radio Berkshire hosts Henry Wymbs’ Irish Eye on Sundays from 2pm on 95.4FM/104.1FM.

A Little Bit of Blarney with Anne Morris is on Tuesdays from 2-3pm on Blast 1386 or listen anytime on www.mixcloud.com/nansheen.

SALFORD

The Irish Connection airs on Salford City Radio 94.4FM every Tuesday from 8-9pm.

Presenter John Lowry showcases Irish music, culture and chat. Get involved and visit www.salfordcityradio.org for more details.

ONLINE

Listen to Mid West Radio, the home of Irish music, chat, news, culture and gossip 24 hours a day. Visit www.midwestradio.ie to listen in.

RTÉ Radio operates four primary national stations — RTÉ Radio 1,RTÉ 2fm, RTÉ lyric fm and RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta — and seven exclusively digital stations — RTÉ Radio 1 Xtra, RTÉ Choice, RTÉ Pulse,RTÉ Chill, RTÉ Gold, RTÉ 2XM and RTÉ Junior, available online.

Alan O’Leary of Copperplate presents two hours of Irish traditional and folk music every Wednesday at 4pm. If you miss it the show is repeated on Friday at 5pm and Sunday at 8pm on www.liveireland.com.

www.liveireland.com also provides 24/7 live Irish trad and folk music.