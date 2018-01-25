Irish Rail launch appeal to find unlucky woman who left diamond ring on train

IRISH Rail are appealing for help in finding a woman who lost a diamond ring on one of their trains recently.

The discovery was made on the 19.05 Connolly to Sligo train in Dublin yesterday, Wednesday January 24.

An Iarnród Éireann employee found the piece of jewellery while cleaning one of the carriages.

A Diamond Ring was found on board a Connolly to Sligo service yesterday. If you are the owner please contact staff at Sligo Station on 0719169888 Please RT #LostAndFound — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) January 25, 2018

Sligo train station manager Mary Connolly confirmed this afternoon that the ring has not yet been claimed.

She said that a valuation had not been made but it’s possible that it could be an engagement or wedding ring.

Irish Rail’s official Twitter page has urged people to spread the word in an attempt to find the ring’s unfortunate owner.

You can contact their Sligo station on 071 916 9888 if you have any information.