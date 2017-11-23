Irish reality TV star Jeremy McConnell jailed over assault after missing community service

IRISH model and reality TV star Jeremy McConnell has been sentenced to 18 weeks in jail after missing community service appointments.

In August, Dubliner McConnell was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, after being found guilty of attacking his former partner Stephanie Davis.

The couple met on Channel 4 programme Celebrity Big Brother in January 2016 and have a son together, Caben Albi, born in January this year.

As well as his suspended sentence, 27-year-old McConnell was also ordered to complete 200 hours of community service for the attack on the former Hollyoaks actress.

However after Cardiff Magistrates Court heard he missed eight community service appointments, his suspended sentence was activated.

Mr McConnell’s solicitor James Morris blamed his client’s absences on him going through a “very dark period in his personal life”.

However the Irish Mirror reports that despite being unable to fulfil his community service, Mr McConnell flew to Turkey for a hair and beard transplant.

Judge Wendy Lloyd reduced Mr McConnell’s jail time by two weeks in recognition of the community service already carried out.

Speaking via video link from Liverpool Magistrates Court, she said: “After trial I convicted you of a vicious alcohol-fuelled attack on your partner and the mother of your child.

“She received a number of injuries and you also damaged her property. You showed no regard for your little baby, who was caught up in the violence.

“I was anxious to protect other women from your violence in future, so I gave you a suspended sentence with rehabilitation requirements. Your solicitor said it would be unjust to activate that sentence.

“However I find the reality is that your enthusiasm for cooperation has been short lived and there’s nothing to show in the future things will change.

“You have done some of the work and it seems fair that I give you some discount for that.

“I sentence you to 18 weeks of imprisonment out of the original 20.”

Mr Morris, McConnell’s solicitor, has said he will appeal the sentence.