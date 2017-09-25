London
Stobart Air Banner
Irish restaurant’s brilliant response to blogger asking for free food

September 25, 2017 By  Irish Post

AN Irish restaurant’s response to a blogger writing to request a free meal in return for publicity has been taking the internet by storm.

Campagne restaurant, which opened in Kilkenny in 2008, couldn’t resist this reply when it was contacted by the food writer.

The Michelin-starred eatery shared part of an email online alongside the perfect emoji reply.

The tweet, which received over 2.4k likes and more than 500 retweets on Twitter, revealed that the blogger had asked for a vegan meal for two in exchange for significant online exposure, live tweeting and social media coverage.

The restaurant replied:  “The start of another week in paradise.”

Looks like this particular blogger will have to wait a little longer before getting to sample the culinary delights of this particular Irish Michelin-starred restaurant.

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

