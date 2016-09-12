Irish rower Ailish Sheehan dies following fall after winning bronze at University World Championships in Poland

The President of Ireland has led tributes to an Irish sportswoman who has now died following a fall just hours after taking bronze at the University World Championships in Poland.

Limerick rower Ailish Sheehan, 23, took bronze with her three teammates for the University of London Boat Club on September 4.

The four women were competing at the International University Sports Federation, commonly known as FISU, World Championships in Poznan, where they were competing in the Womens’ Four.

Ms Sheehan had suffered a freak accident falling on a pavement hours after the competition.

The rower, originally from Kildimo in Co. Limerick but studying in London, was surrounded by her family as she remained in a Polish hospital for six days in a coma after sustaining injuries in the fall.

Ms Sheehan passed away on September 9.

President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins led the tributes to the young rower.

In a statement, the President said, “It is with great sadness that I have learnt of the death of Ailish Sheehan.”

“A talented rower and student of design, her loss will be felt acutely by her team mates and colleagues. This is a cruel blow for all those who were so were impressed by her rowing success.”

President Higgins added: “As President of Ireland, I would like to extend my sympathy to her family, colleagues and friends.”

Chief coach of the University of London Boat Club, Phil Gray, also paid tribute to the “top oarswoman.”

“The whole club is devastated by this news. Not only was Ailish a top Oarswoman with a significant future in the international side of the sport but she also lit up the club with her humour and laughter.

“She was a great example to younger members and starting next year without her is hard to imagine at the moment especially as she had been elected vice captain.”

The ULBC women’s captain, Lottie Bruce said Ailish was “gutsy and remarkable” and a true role model.

“Her strength shone through but she kept humble about her successes […] A true role model for all at UL,” she said.

“I am so proud to call her my teammate and friend. She will be missed,” Ms Bruce added. “The stars are shining bright for you Ailish.”

Ailish Sheehan was studying at Goldsmiths University in London for a masters degree in design and environment, having already completed four years study at the University at Notre Dame in Indiana after winning an athletic scholarship.

A spokesperson for the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs has said they are aware of the case and are offering consular assistance to Ms Sheehan’s family.