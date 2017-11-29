London
Irish rugby legend Paul O’Connell and wife Emily welcome third child

November 29, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Former Ireland captain Paul O’ Connell and his wife Emily have welcomed their third child. (Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

IRISH rugby legend Paul O’Connell and his wife Emily have welcomed their third child.

The baby boy, named Felix, was born this Tuesday morning according to the Limerick Leader.

The retired Lions and Munster captain and his wife Emily O’Leary are said to be thrilled with their new arrival.

More News:

The new arrival will be a baby brother to the couple’s other children, Paddy, 7 and Lola, 3.

Paul O’ Connell pictured leaving Murrayfield Stadium pitch in 2015 with his son Paddy. (Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

O’Connell retired from rugby in early 2016 having amassed 108 caps for Ireland, 174 for Munster and seven for the British and Irish Lions.

He is currently working as a BBC rugby pundit

The couple tied the knot at Sainte Marie Cathedral in the town of Auch outside Toulouse in France in July, 2013.

Erica Doyle Higgins

