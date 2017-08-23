Irish rugby players Stuart Olding and Paddy Jackson deny rape allegations

IRELAND and Ulster rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding have denied raping a woman in Belfast last year.

Both men deny the charges but did not appear in Belfast Magistrates Court this morning.

In the first hearing for the case, Mr Olding’s lawyer said he would submit that there was insufficient evidence for one of the charges, according to RTÉ.

The alleged incident took place on June 28 last year.

Last month Paddy Jackson, of Oakleigh Park, Belfast, was charged with rape and sexual assault while Stuart Olding, of Ardenlee Street, Belfast is charged with two counts of rape in relation to the incident.

Paddy Jackson’s lawyer said they will call two witnesses – an investigating officer and a civilian who has not been named at this stage.

The court also heard that a number of films and photographs would form part of the case.

The IRFU and Ulster Rugby have said that Jackson, a fly-half, and Stuart Olding, a centre, will not play until the court process had finished.

Two other men have also been charged in connection with the same case.

Blane McIlroy, of Royal Lodge Road, Belfast, has been charged with one count of exposure, and Rory Harrison, of Manse Road, Belfast, has been charged with one count of withholding information and one count of perverting the course of justice.

Both also deny their charges.

Mr Harrison’s lawyer told the court he required details of the “alleged lies and omissions” made by his client.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall returned the case for mention on September 6.

A trial is unlikely to take place until next year.