London
16°
few clouds
humidity: 63%
wind: 3m/s WSW
H 16 • L 11
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
CMA Leaderboard
Home  |  News  |  Sport  |  Irish rugby players Stuart Olding and Paddy Jackson deny rape allegations

Irish rugby players Stuart Olding and Paddy Jackson deny rape allegations

August 23, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Stuart Oldings, left, and Paddy Jackson, right, deny any wrongdoing. (Picture: Inpho)

IRELAND and Ulster rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding have denied raping a woman in Belfast last year. 

Both men deny the charges but did not appear in Belfast Magistrates Court this morning.

In the first hearing for the case, Mr Olding’s lawyer said he would submit that there was insufficient evidence for one of the charges, according to RTÉ.

The alleged incident took place on June 28 last year.

Last month Paddy Jackson, of Oakleigh Park, Belfast, was charged with rape and sexual assault while Stuart Olding, of Ardenlee Street, Belfast is charged with two counts of rape in relation to the incident.

Paddy Jackson’s lawyer said they will call two witnesses – an investigating officer and a civilian who has not been named at this stage.

The court also heard that a number of films and photographs would form part of the case.

The IRFU and Ulster Rugby have said that Jackson, a fly-half, and Stuart Olding, a centre, will not play until the court process had finished.

Two other men have also been charged in connection with the same case.

Blane McIlroy, of Royal Lodge Road, Belfast, has been charged with one count of exposure, and Rory Harrison, of Manse Road, Belfast, has been charged with one count of withholding information and one count of perverting the course of justice.

Both also deny their charges.

Mr Harrison’s lawyer told the court he required details of the “alleged lies and omissions” made by his client.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall returned the case for mention on September 6.

A trial is unlikely to take place until next year.

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
Barbican MPU

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

Recommended for you:
‘I’m going to kill you’ – Horror as Irish children’s campaigner Christina Noble held at knifepoint in her home

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post