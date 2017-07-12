Irish runner nears record set by Sonia O’Sullivan at London Anniversary Games

IRISH athlete Ciara Mageean moved one step closer to becoming Ireland’s all-time fastest women’s mile runner at the London Anniversary Games.
The current record of 4:17.25 was set by Ireland’s former silver Olympic medalist Sonia O’Sullivan in Oslo in 1994.
Mageean cut six seconds off her previous mile best to 4:22.40 in the former Olympic stadium in Stratford last weekend, now making her Ireland’s second fastest mile runner of all-time.
The 25-year-old from Portaferry in Co. Down finished seventh overall in Sunday’s race where Kenya’s Helen Obiri defeated Britain’s Laura Muir to win the race.
Obiri won in 4:16.56 as Muir (4:18.03) missed out on breaking Zola Budd’s 32-year-old British record of 4:17.57.
Kenya’s Winny Chebet, Poland’s European 1,500m champion Angelika Cichocka, American Jenny Simpson and Britain’s Laura Weightman also beat Mageean.
However the athletes behind her included British pair Steph Twell and World Championship qualifier Jessica Judd.
