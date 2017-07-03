Irish schoolgirl, 14, blows away judges on The Voice Kids UK with stunning audition

IRISH teenager Marby Arriolla had all three judges on their feet after giving the performance of the night on ITV’s The Voice Kids UK.

The 14-year-old, from Co. Kildare, gave a rousing rendition of Stooshe’s Slip, winning over the packed crowd and all three coaches.

Singer Pixie Lott, McFly’s Danny Jones and will.i.am were left gobsmacked by the teen’s blind audition as they turned around in their chairs simultaneously to try and bag her for their team.

Lott said of the talented teen: “I can’t believe that came out of your mouth, I was lucky to be here to witness that incredible audition.”

Marby, who hails from Allenwood, eventually chose to join will.i.am’s team and will now go into the battle round of the ITV spin-off show, which will see her sing a duet with a rival to keep her place on the team.

“It was scary and exciting all at the same time,” Marby said after her performance. “I really enjoyed rehearsing with the band, that was great fun and they were brilliant.

“When it came to the performance I was really nervous because I thought I was going to get out of tune. But I rehearsed for my mam backstage just before I went on and she gave me some tips on how to stay calm.”

She added: “It was really unexpected when they all turned around but I went with will.i.am because he’s a producer and I loved the Black Eyed Peas. I can’t wait for the next round. I’m practising like mad.”

A number of talented Irish youngsters have featured on the first ever series of The Voice Kids UK.

Last week, 12-year-old Dubliner Devon Browne stole the show with his performance of One Direction’s Story of My Life, while in the show’s first episode, 14-year-old Adam Maloney from Co. Clare proved a hit with his take on When You Love Someone by James TW.

Check out Marby’s impressive performance below