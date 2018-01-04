London
News

Irish ‘Scissor Sister’ who dismembered man and took his head on bus released from prison after 12 years

January 4, 2018 By  Aidan Lonergan
Notorious Irish ‘Scissor Sister’ killer Linda Mulhall, left, was jailed alongside sibling Charlotte in 2006 (Picture: RollingNews.ie)

AN Irishwoman dubbed a ‘scissor sister’ after murdering a man alongside her sibling in 2005 has been released from prison.

Linda Mulhall, 41, was jailed for 15 years in Dublin in 2006 over the murder of Farah Swaleh Noor a year earlier.

Her sister Charlotte remains locked up in Mountjoy Prison, Dublin, after she was handed a mandatory life sentence over the brutal killing.

More News:

Farah Swaleh Noor, 38, was stabbed up to 20 times by the sisters at a flat in Summerhill, Dublin in 2005 (Picture: Gardai)

Mulhall walked out of the prison’s Dochas Centre on Tuesday after securing an early release, according to the Herald.

The sisters murdered their mother Kathleen’s partner at her flat in Summerhill following a drinking session in the city centre 13 years ago.

Mr Noor, Kathleen and her two daughters took ecstasy together upon returning home to the flat.

The sisters later told Gardai that Noor made a pass at Linda, and that Charlotte cut his throat with a Stanley blade after telling him to get his hands off her.

Charlotte admitted stabbing the 38-year-old up to 20 times, while Linda admitted to hitting him on the head with a claw hammer “a good few times”.

The pair spent hours cutting up Noor’s body with a bread knife and hammer in the bathroom before dumping his limbs and torso in the Royal Canal.

They then took a bus to Tallaght in West Dublin where they dumped his remains.

Mr Noor’s torso and limbs were spotted by passers-by in the canal 10 days later.

His head has never been recovered in the 13 years since.

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

