Irish shopping centre evacuated after reported sighting of missing teen ‘armed with rifle’

BLANCHARDSTOWN Shopping Centre in Dublin was evacuated last night over fears that a missing Irish teenager armed with a rifle might have been spotted.

Gardaí temporarily shut down the mall after responding to a credible sighting of missing 19-year-old Jack Dinan in the cark park of the complex at around 6pm yesterday.

A search of the building was carried out by the Garda Armed Response Unit but no trace of the teenager was found.

The shopping centre remained closed to the public overnight but reopened as usual on Thursday morning.

No arrests were made, Gardaí said.

Mr Dinan, from Ennis in Co. Clare, remains missing and is believed to be in possession of a .22 rifle and a number of rounds of ammunition.

At the scene of a security alert at Blanchardstown Centre. Centre is being evacuated. pic.twitter.com/jtOGf28jt7 — Paul Hosford (@PTHosford) November 1, 2017

Earlier on Wednesday, Gardaí issued a statement appealing for the public’s help in tracking down the missing teen.

“He is believed to be armed and the public are asked not to approach him, but should contact gardaí at Ennis Garda station on 065 6848100 or the emergency numbers 999 or 112,” they said.

They added that Dinan, last seen on Halloween night, has been under medical supervision and may appear agitated or confused.

The public are being warned not to approach him under any circumstances.

Jack Dinan is described as being 6ft tall and of slim build with black hair. He also wears a brace on his upper teeth.

He was wearing a grey hooded top and grey spot camouflaged jacket when last seen and may also be carrying a green rucksack.