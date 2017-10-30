Irish singer Chris DeBurgh had an unusual method of warding men off from his daughter Rosanna Davison

ROSANNA DAVISON has spoken about the unwanted attention she got from men when she was growing up.

The model, now happily married to Wesley Quirke, recalled receiving unwanted advances from a man in a bar when she was just 17 years old.

The nutritionist and author was sitting with her father in a pub in Dalkey, Co. Dublin when an unknown man approached, grabbing her face and kissing her.

Speaking to The Mirror, Rosanna told of how she admired her dad always sticking up for her, saying “my father has always been a great supporter of women. I remember once we were out together in a busy bar in Dalkey.”

She was understandably left startled when a stranger forced a kiss, Rosanna said “I might have been only 17 when a much older man grabbed me by the face and kissed me… It wasn’t on the lips but it was on my face, and it was totally unasked-for and inappropriate.”

Rosanna told of how her dad made it clear that the man’s behaviour wasn’t acceptable and taught him a lesson on the spot. Rosanna laughed about how her dad gave the offending man a taste of his own medicine… “I remember my dad reacting by grabbing this man by the face and kissing him on the lips. Dad told him ‘Don’t kiss my daughter, or I will kiss you’.”

She said she was glad she had a father who would stand his ground in honour of his child… “Looking back, it was a great move by Dad, protecting me from this man and telling him not to go near me. It’s great to have a dad like that.”