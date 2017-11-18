London
Entertainment

Irish singer Niall Horan surprises young carers in aid of Children In Need

November 18, 2017 By  Rebecca Keane

THE former One Direction singer went all out in organising a brilliant day for Children In Need.

The Irish singer lent his hand to help childcarers who spend their time looking after ill parents or even children who come from disadvantaged areas.

Children In Need aims to help these children in their plans for their futures and try to provide a platform for these children to reclaim their childhoods at events during the year.

Niall Horan got involved this year to organise a special day for Children In Need, calling on friends and celebrities such as Harry Judd and Pixie Lott to party with the children at a special event.

After an announcement on a screen to the kids, Niall then took his turn to surprise the children and perform for them.


