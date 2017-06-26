Irish singer Una Healy opens up about postnatal depression after second baby

IRISH Country singer Una Healy has opened up about her experience with postnatal depression after her second baby Tadgh saying she felt ‘alone and withdrawn.’

The 35-year-old mother of two gave birth to Aoife Belle, 5, in Mach 2012 and Tadgh John, 2, in February 2015.

Speaking about her experience becoming a new mother for the second time, the singer said it was ‘overwhelming.’

“It is overwhelming becoming a new mum. You can read all the books and speak to friends but nothing can prepare you for it, and the experience is different with each child as the circumstances change.

“When I had Tadgh, I had a touch of postnatal depression, something I didn’t experience when Aoife was born.

“It was a lonely time and I wasn’t helping the situation. I was moving to a new house and also jumped back into work quicker than I did when I had Aoife.

“I thought I would be fine, and could do it all because I’d had a child before.”

The former Saturdays performer said while she had support from her mother, she was putting so much pressure on herself.

“I had the support of my own mum, but I was putting so much pressure on myself to be a good mum, and started to feel alone and withdrawn,” she added.

“All this added up, and finally I went to my GP who diagnosed postnatal depression. I was offered medication but having tried both, preferred the cognitive therapy route.

“Talking, whether to my GP or to friends and other new mums was so helpful for me.”

Now, partnering up with British pregnancy research charity Tommy’s, Una says it’s important for new mothers to speak up about their feelings as a research report by Tommy’s found that over half of new mothers feel isolated in their day to day life.

“As mums, it’s important we speak up more about how we’re feeling.”

Una also says that attending Water Babies, the world’s largest baby swim school who are holding a Splashathon this summer to raise money for Tommy’s, was a vital skill.

“Not only is it a vital life skill for children, but it gave me the opportunity to speak to other mums who were all going through the same issues I was. Feeling sad, lonely or isolated shouldn’t be a taboo, it’s a normal part of being a new mum.”

Jane Brewin, CEO at Tommy’s, said: “It’s worrying to see that one in 10 mothers feel they lack support from those around them during the first years of having a baby, but we know from extensive experience that mother and baby activities offer a huge opportunity for new mothers to socialise with others in the same position.

“Whilst soft play and play groups remain the top mother and baby pastime, baby swimming classes are fast becoming an important activity for new mothers.

Paul Thompson, co-founder of Water Babies, the world’s leading baby and toddler swim school, said: “Swimming not only teaches vital life skills in the water, but it can also provide a vital sense of community for new mums.

“The Splashathon campaign is a perfect chance for us, and the mums and das who attend, to support women and families who may have had difficult and devastating experiences in pregnancy or childbirth. Every pound raised will help to save babies’ lives.”