Irish singers’ sensational duet of The Prayer is the perfect Christmas gift

A RENDITION of The Prayer at a Christmas fundraiser in Ireland has proved a sensational hit online.

Denise Brennan and Michael Flood stunned those attending Carols by Candlelight in Templerainey Church in Arklow, Co. Wicklow with their take on the song made famous by Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli.

The musical night was in aid of St Vincent De Paul and featured a host of local talent including St Joseph’s Choir.

The video by Yvonne Kenny, Chairperson of Arklow Music and Arts group, has been viewed and shared tens of thousands of times since being posted online.

But it almost didn’t happen after the Irish woman broke her phone earlier in the day.

“This was recorded at a charity concert for The Saint Vincent De Paul on a Baltic cold night when most parents were saving for Santa so there was only a small attendance on the night,” Ms Kenny told The Irish Post.

“I let my phone drop the day before and smashed the screen and &didn’t have time to get it repaired so this is what recorded it.

“They had no proper PA only the priest’s mic on the pulpit. It just shows quality wins out,” she added.

“They are amazing singers, it’s a pity they are not as well know as they should be.”

Many were quick to prise the pair for their incredible talents, calling it the perfect Christmas gift.

Both singers have already enjoyed great success as performers and that could be set to rise further in 2018 after this incredible performance.

Denise Brennan, who is from Arklow, has performed internationally and featured in Riverdance The Show and also as a Celtic soprano soloist with the Dublin Philharmonic Orchestra.

Michael Flood is a professionally trained tenor originally from Gorey.

Just incredible. Take a bow.

Watch the performance below…