Irish soprano Celine Byrne releases haunting version of Christmas classic in aid of children’s charities

IRISH opera star Celine Byrne has released a spine-tingling cover of the classic Christmas carol O Holy Night to raise money for two children’s charities.

The lyrical soprano from Co. Kildare is accompanied by the RTÉ Concert Orchestra on the single, which has already shot straight to the top of the Classical Songs Charts on iTunes Ireland.

All proceeds from the single will go towards the charities the Jack and Jill Foundation and Children in Hospital Ireland.

Here is a sneak preview of 'O Holy Night' that will be released tomorrow! The first play will be on News Talk with Pat Kenny at around 10:30am.

Byrne, who has performed with the likes of José Carreras and Andrea Bocelli, said at the single’s launch: “O Holy Night is the most beautiful Christmas carol and always invokes special memories for me.

“It was truly an honour to lend my voice to this recording and was such a wonderful experience to record with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra.”

The Jack & Jill Foundation provides nursing care and support for children with severe neurological development issues, as well as offering some respite to the parents and families.

Children in Hospital Ireland meanwhile helps to make hospital stays a happier experience for young patients.

The single is being supported by An Post, and is available for download from iTunes and Google Play.

CDs at €2.99 are on sale in Topaz, Applegreen, Carroll’s Irish Gifts and Dubray Books as well as other Irish outlets.