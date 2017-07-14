Irish student in London shares pics of 2st weight gain to show gaining weight can be healthy too

AN IRISH student has shared before-and-after imagery showing her two stone weight gain, to hit back at the ‘weight loss equals happiness myth’.

Amie Wiley, originally from Co. Clare, used to weight 8st 9lbs as she followed strict, low calorie diet – eating minimal carbs and a small amount of protein.

Now, the 18-year-old weighs 10st 9lbs, thanks to taking on a more balanced diet of protein, carbs and unsaturated fats.

Wiley, who lives in London, has documented her fitness journey online to prove that there are healthy alternatives to extreme dieting and weight loss.

“Losing weight rapidly really isn’t healthy at all – I think everyone goes through a phase of eating less calories and wanting to look slimmer,” Amie told The Irish Post.

“I was guilty of that myself, hence why I used to look so skinny back then. Now I feel much healthier and happier, I can eat the foods I want to in moderation and not feel guilty for it.

“That’s a big thing for people. If they can enjoy a diet because it’s less extreme then they’re less likely to drop it.”

Amie works out five days a week and has become particularly fond of weightlifting, which she says still carries a stigma for many women.

“Girls tend to think weightlifting is a ‘men’s thing’ and associate it with huge muscles and bulkiness.

“But really it just increases your strength and helps you feel healthier. God forbid you were ever attacked in the street or something like that it would help to be stronger.

“Personally, I enjoy weights much more than cardio. You don’t just benefit physically from weights but you benefit mentally as well.”

She added: “It’s a bit intimidating in the gym when you first walk in and see all the men lifting huge weights – I felt that at first – but I just want other women to know that once they get through that stage they will really enjoy it.”

Amie began documenting her fitness journey on Instagram just four months ago, but has already amassed over 10,000 followers.

☝🏼BACK WORKOUT ☝🏼 1• Neutral grip lat pull down 4 sets of 10 reps x 2• Low cable row 4 sets of 8 reps x 3• Bent over rows using the smith machine 4 sets of 8 x 4• Banded rack pulls 4 sets of 8 x (Managed to get 60kg for these with the band so super chuffed about that☺️) A post shared by A M I E W I L E Y 👩🏽 (@amie_fit_) on Apr 8, 2017 at 2:37am PDT

“It took me over two-and-a-half years to overcome the fear of what people would think of me before I set up my Instagram page.

“Coming from a small town it has attracted a bit of negative attention – but that’s not their fault because if anybody does anything out of the ordinary it’s the talk of the town.

“I don’t make any money from Instagram – I just use it to track my fitness journey – and so far it has helped a lot.”

Aime says the message that gaining weight can be healthy too could particularly help those suffering issues of underweightness such as anorexia.

“I thankfully never suffered from anorexia, but I know all about those feelings when you come to your young teenage years wanting to look ‘super skinny’.

“Hopefully this is something that could encourage someone to start weightlifting and putting on weight.

“Everyone who goes to the gym is there to better themselves so don’t be afraid and just go out and do it.”