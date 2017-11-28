London
News

Irish student missing for a month is found in the UK

November 28, 2017 By  Irish Post

AN IRISH student who was missing for almost four weeks has made contact with his family.

Stephen Cullinan, who is the son of North Tipperary Irish Farmers’ Association Chair, Tim Cullinan, hadn’t been seen since November 2 when he left his home in Castleroy, Co. Limerick and made his way to Dublin.

More News:

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry confirmed on social media that the 25-year-old has now been found.

“The Cullinan family have asked that I let you know that Stephen has made contact with the family,” he wrote in a Facebook post late last night. “They will update further tomorrow.”

A concerned Cullinane family had appealed for the University of Limerick student him to get in touch or for anyone who had seen him to contact their local garda station over the last few weeks.

Speaking to Agriland Jackie Cahill, TD and Fianna Fáil spokesperson on Food, Horticulture and Forestry, said: “Stephen has been found alive and well in the UK. He made contact with his family yesterday and they will be reunited today.

“It’s terrific news that he has been found. It’s time now to respect the family’s wishes and let them have their privacy.”

Irish Post
