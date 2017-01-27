London
19°
broken clouds
humidity: 77%
wind: 4m/s SSW
H 19 • L 16
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
McKeefry Banner – January 2017
Home  |  News  |  Irish students prank housemate by covering his room in tinfoil

Irish students prank housemate by covering his room in tinfoil

January 27, 2017 By  Gerard Donaghy
Fergal Mc Phillips' bedroom was covered in tinfoil by his friends (Images: Fergal Mc Phillips)
Fergal Mc Phillips’ room was covered in foil by his housemates Lauren and Fiona and Lauren’s brother Mark (Images: Fergal Mc Phillips)

UNIVERSITY students are known for their pranks and one Dublin student was on the receiving end of a classic.

UCD commerce student Fergal Mc Phillips went to Leeds for a football match on Wednesday night and left his keys with his housemates.

However when the 22-year-old returned, he discovered they had taken full advantage of his absence by covering his room in tinfoil.

Scroll down to see the video of Fergal’s room

tinfoil-3-n

tinfoil-2-n

Not even the contents of the fridge were spared (Images: Fergal Mc Phillips)
Not even the contents of the fridge were spared (Images: Fergal Mc Phillips)

Nor was it a small job – they covered everything, from the change on his desk to the food in his fridge.

There’s enough tin foil there to kit out a conspiracy theorist convention.

Fergal, originally from Monaghan, posted a video of his sabotaged room to social media, along with the warning: “Never leave your keys with your housemates.”

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
IP Commercial Recruitment

Gerard Donaghy
ABOUT 

levenshulmerape-f

Recommended for you:
Police investigation underway after 12-year-old girl raped near Irish pub in Manchester

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4137

Subscribe

Irish Post