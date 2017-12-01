The Irish are taking over American TV tomorrow night

IT’S an Irish takeover on this weekend’s edition of hit US show Saturday Night Live.
The long-running programme is an American television institution with a host of A-list guests appearing on the show each week to perform and take part in comedy sketches.
Tomorrow night, Irish actress Saoirse Ronan will be appearing on the show promoting her new critically-acclaimed film, Lady Bird.
Accompanying Ronan will be fellow Dubs U2, who will be performing songs from their brand new album Songs of Experience, as well as bringing their Irish sense of humor to the wide American audience.
Preview clips of tonight’s show have made their way onto Twitter, and jokes are already being made about their lovely Irish accents.
Considering SNL goes out live on American television late on Saturday night’s, it’ll be a tough task to catch it live.
However, the Saturday Night Live YouTube channel will be rich with clips the following day, so there’ll be plenty of chances for you to catch the Irish takeover of America’s most-watched show.
