CREATING a highlights reel when your club has just been thumped 4-0 can be a tricky predicament.
Thankfully, though, the digital media team at Irish League side Cabinteely FC have a sense of humour and used it to worm their way out of such a situation.
After conceding four without reply against Athlone Town, the Division One outfit compiled a video of their own team’s best moments in a dire performance – their kick-off, substitutions and final whistle.
The hilarious 30 second clip has been viewed almost 22,000 times, a remarkable figure considering they struggle to break the three-digit mark most weeks.
