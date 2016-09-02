London
Irish league side produce hilarious highlights video after 4-0 drubbing

Irish league side produce hilarious highlights video after 4-0 drubbing

September 2, 2016 By  Irish Post
Picture: Cabinteely FC YouTube channel
Picture: Cabinteely FC YouTube channel

CREATING a highlights reel when your club has just been thumped 4-0 can be a tricky predicament.

Thankfully, though, the digital media team at Irish League side Cabinteely FC have a sense of humour and used it to worm their way out of such a situation.

After conceding four without reply against Athlone Town, the Division One outfit compiled a video of their own team’s best moments in a dire performance – their kick-off, substitutions and final whistle.

The hilarious 30 second clip has been viewed almost 22,000 times, a remarkable figure considering they struggle to break the three-digit mark most weeks.

Have a look at the tongue-in-cheek video below

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

Summer Pudding2-f

