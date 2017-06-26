London
Waxy's June
Irish teenager drowns in swimming pool on family holiday in Crete

June 26, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
An Irish teeneager has died in Greece after drowning in a hotel pool, it has emerged. (Picture:Google Maps)

AN IRISH teenager has died after drowning in a swimming pool while on a family holiday to Crete. 

The 15-year-old girl was found dead in the hotel swimming pool on Sunday afternoon, June 25, according to local news, CretaPost.

It’s believed the parents of the young girl were looking for her at the hotel resort in Stalida, where the family was staying, when they found her floating in the hotel pool.

Paramedics attended the scene and attempted to revive the teenager but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The girl’s body was transported to a local hospital where an autopsy will take place.

The Irish Department of Foreign Affairs have said they are aware of the case and are providing consular assistance.

Rochford MPU – June

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

