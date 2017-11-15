Irish Thai boxing trainer jailed for six years after using role to abduct and abuse children in Britain

AN IRISH Thai Boxing instructor who used his position to abduct and sexual assault young girls has been jailed for six years.

Peter Feeley, 56, pleaded guilty to child abduction, four counts of sexual activity with a child and three counts of indecent assault at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court today.

Feeley, of Spring Gardens in Middleton, Greater Manchester, was reported to police in May this year after a teenage girl went missing from her home.

She was found safe and well a short time later and Feeley was arrested in connection with the investigation.

Analysis of his mobile phone found that he had groomed the teen – who he referred to as his “young wife” – and sexually assaulted her on at least four occasions.

During one of those assaults Feeley wore a t-shirt with ‘Don’t forget to smile’ written on it, which was later seized for evidence.

Detectives then received a further report that the Irishman had sexually abused another child in 2012.

Police discovered that he regularly invited young victims to the gym he owned for sleepovers and would often ply them with alcohol before sexually abusing them.

A spokeswoman said that Feeley wrongfully used his position to “satisfy his appetite for depravity”.

She added: “There is no excuse for the devastating abuse he has mercilessly inflicted on these young girls’ lives, who have been so brave in reporting his cruelty.

“No-one should be subjected to sexual abuse and I want to send a message to people who have become victims of sexual offences – you do not have to live alone with this.

“It’s never too late to make a report and there is always support available to you. We will do everything in our power to bring people like Feeley in front of a judge.”