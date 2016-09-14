London
Irish tourists among passengers injured in Barcelona bus crash

September 14, 2016 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
The scene of the bus crash in the early hours of this morning where Irish passengers were on board. (Source: Twitter/SER Catalunya)
AT least 24 people, including two Irish, have been injured in a crash involving a tourist bus in Barcelona this morning. 

The Eurobus Travel coach crashed in Barcelona on its way to the airport due to heavy rain, emergency services said.

According to local reports, two Irish tourists, five Spaniards, two Germans, seven Britons, three tourists from Belarus and one from Poland were among the injured.

The driver was also injured.

Three passengers sustained serious injuries, but it is not clear which country they are from.

All passengers were taken to hospitals across the city.

The bus was carrying passengers from the Lloret de Mar resort to the airport when it crashed just after 3am this morning local time.

The bus was travelling on a ring road by the coast on the way to El Prat airport when the incident happened.

The Department of Foreign Affairs in Ireland has said they have not received requests for consular assistance and are looking into the matter.

“We stand ready to provide assistance if requested,” a spokeswoman added.

 

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins

