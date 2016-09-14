Irish tourists among passengers injured in Barcelona bus crash

AT least 24 people, including two Irish, have been injured in a crash involving a tourist bus in Barcelona this morning.

The Eurobus Travel coach crashed in Barcelona on its way to the airport due to heavy rain, emergency services said.

According to local reports, two Irish tourists, five Spaniards, two Germans, seven Britons, three tourists from Belarus and one from Poland were among the injured.

The driver was also injured.

Three passengers sustained serious injuries, but it is not clear which country they are from.

All passengers were taken to hospitals across the city.

The bus was carrying passengers from the Lloret de Mar resort to the airport when it crashed just after 3am this morning local time.

The bus was travelling on a ring road by the coast on the way to El Prat airport when the incident happened.

The Department of Foreign Affairs in Ireland has said they have not received requests for consular assistance and are looking into the matter.

“We stand ready to provide assistance if requested,” a spokeswoman added.

IMATGES: L'accés ràpid a l'accident i la proximitat d'equips d'emergència ha ajudat als ferits.Fotos:@aitor_alvarez pic.twitter.com/8Pv5HVNnnK — SER CATALUNYA (@SERCatalunya) September 14, 2016