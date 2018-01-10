Irish tourists among thousands evacuated due to threat of avalanche

IRISH HOLIDAYMAKERS are among thousands of people currently being evacuated from a popular ski resort in the Swiss Alps.

Up to 39 inches (more than a metre) of heavy snowfall blocked all road and railway lines in and out of the Zermatt alpine resort, which is close to the famous Matterhorn peak.

Helicopters were sent in this morning to remove tourists from the area, as the risk of an avalanche grew as did the levels of snowfall.

As many as 13,000 tourists are currently staying at Zermatt, and, according to the Irish Sun, authorities there have stated that “arrivals and departures are not possible at the moment.”

The search continues for a 39-year-old British snowboarder missing in the French Alps, as similar conditions pose threats to thousands of tourists and locals in ski town during the busiest time of year.

An aerial search failed to locate John Brommell from Willingham by Stow, Lincolnshire. He was last seen on Sunday at the resort of Tignes, where he left his family to head back out on the slopes “for one last run”.

French emergency workers said that the snowfall and avalanche risk had prevented extensive searches on the ground for the missing Briton.

His disappearance follows the tragic death of Owen Lewis, 22, from Coventry, whose frozen body was found after he went missing from Risoul, another resort in the French Alps, last Tuesday.

Holidaymakers at the Zermatt resort are being evacuated to the nearby village of Tasch, a three-minute flight away.

Alpine snow leaves an estimated 13,000 tourists stranded in #Zermatt in Switzerland https://t.co/gwCslGFpTg via dwnews pic.twitter.com/3p40skGh7K https://t.co/7aWg7OnsP2 — DW | Global Ideas (@dw_globalideas) January 10, 2018

Most skiers in the area seem to be taking the heavy snow in their stride, and making the most of their extended stay at the resort, despite the extremely dangerous conditions.

A spokeswoman for a sports resort at the nearby Matterhorn mountain, Janine Imesch, said: “People are enjoying the snow, going shopping, eating and drinking.

“The atmosphere is relaxed and comfortable. No one can go skiing or hiking, but it’s quiet, even a little bit romantic.”

The avalanche risk at Zermatt and other Swiss resorts in the southwestern Valais region remained at the maximum level of 5.

Just 5,500 people live in Zermatt but each year the resort caters for more than 13,000 tourists.

Areas higher than 4,600ft have seen well over 3ft of snowfall in recent days and more is forecast. Parts of the French Alps have had 6ft in the past 48 hours, the heaviest fall in 30 years.