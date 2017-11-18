Irish Twitter were mesmerised by this stunning rendition of the national anthem

Vincent O’Connor wowed the crowds with his special edition of Amhrán na bhFiann.

In this morning’s game of International Rules, Ireland were sadly defeated by Australia however all was not lost.

While many of the players on the pitch failed to leave a lasting impression, one Irish man who gave a brilliant performance was opera singer Vincent O’Connor, who sang the national anthem before the game kicked off.

The Irish baritone took to the pitch to belt out “Amnhrán na bhFiann” for the masses, which stunned everyone in attendance and indeed, people watching the game from home.

Viewers took to Twitter to gush about the singer’s amazing ability for honouring the national anthem.

Great to see the National anthems sung with so much passion .Well done Vincent O'Connor again. Pity the Aussie team couldn't sing with the same passion as every one of the Irish. #internationalseries #australiaireland — Catherine B (@blueblue2002) November 18, 2017

Is Vincent O’Connor the Irish version of Julie Anthony? Belting out the national anthems a second time #songbirdofhisgeneration #VirginIRS @irfsofficial #AUSvIRE pic.twitter.com/NNvoDNiKNq — Brad Greenshields (@BGreenshields) November 18, 2017

Wonderful stuff. The singer's name is Vincent O'Connor & I wish he was on duty at the All-Ireland final – would have given us Mayo people something to enjoy on the day! He sang the Aussie anthem too. — Aidan Reilly (@ajpreilly) November 18, 2017

While Vincent’s version of the age-old song is impressive, it’s not the first time he’s done Ireland proud with his voice.

The opera singer also entertained and surprised the crowds at an International Rules game in 2008, which can be viewed below.