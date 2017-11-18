London
Irish Twitter were mesmerised by this stunning rendition of the national anthem

November 18, 2017 By  Rebecca Keane

Vincent O’Connor wowed the crowds with his special edition of Amhrán na bhFiann.

In this morning’s game of International Rules, Ireland were sadly defeated by Australia however all was not lost.

While many of the players on the pitch failed to leave a lasting impression, one Irish man who gave a brilliant performance was opera singer Vincent O’Connor, who sang the national anthem before the game kicked off.

The Irish baritone took to the pitch to belt out “Amnhrán na bhFiann” for the masses, which stunned everyone in attendance and indeed, people watching the game from home.

Viewers took to Twitter to gush about the singer’s amazing ability for honouring the national anthem.

While Vincent’s version of the age-old song is impressive, it’s not the first time he’s done Ireland proud with his voice.

The opera singer also entertained and surprised the crowds at an International Rules game in 2008, which can be viewed below.


