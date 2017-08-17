Irish waterfront pub set in picturesque town on sale in rural Ireland

THIS striking Irish pub on the waterfront of a rural town has gone on the market in Ireland.

The Inn by the Harbour in Co. Cork consists of seven en suite bedrooms, a commercial kitchen, restaurant, a beer garden with sea views and of course – its own fully licenced bar.

Its current owners have run the unique seaside spot for the last six decades – serving locals as well as visitors from around the world.

The pub prides itself on local cuisine including seafood delivered to the adjacent harbour, as well as ‘creamy pints, great Irish banter and hospitality’.

Spectacular views of the Atlantic Ocean, Ballycotton Pier and Ballycotton Lighthouse are viewable from a number of rooms towards the front of the property.

Multi-coloured boats bobbing in the harbour and catches landed by the local fishermen are directly viewable from the main dining room.

A spacious entrance foyer leads to the bar area, itself connected to the dining room along with ladies and gents toilets, a changing area, a disabled toilet and staff bathroom.

The rear garden includes a sheltered smoking area and a number of outhouses currently being used as stock storage including a large keg room/second cold room.

The seven en suite bedrooms are all on the first floor, with three of them facing the sea.

Included in the sale are curtains, carpets, light fittings, laundry equipment and a large gas dryer.

The pub is within walking distance of the village of Ballycotton, the pier and lighthouse, and is within short driving distance of Cork city.

The Inn by the Harbour, Midleton, Co. Cork is available for €565,000 (£515,000) via Hegarty Properties.

A full brochure can be viewed here.