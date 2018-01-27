London
Irish weather is looking to get a little warmer

January 27, 2018 By  Rebecca Keane

THE wintry spells that the Emerald Isle has been experiencing look to be warming up.

The upcoming week looks to be heating up a little, a brief relief from the showery spells and icy air Ireland’s had the last while.

While the afternoon of Saturday staying mostly between 6 and 10 degrees (but feeling a whole lot less), Sunday promises to be little warmer.

Tonight promises to be cloudy, mild and misty with scattered outbreaks of drizzle and rain.

Good dry spells will occur tonight in most counties, but the rain will become more persistent over Ulster and Connacht later in the night. It’s said it will be cloudy and misty overnight also.

Tomorrow, however,  will be a mild, cloudy and breezy day. Most places will have nice dry spells, but patches of drizzle and rain will occur – in the West especially.

A few bright spells are predicted for Sunday also. Temperatures predicted by Met Éireann are said to reach between 11 to 14 degrees.

