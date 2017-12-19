The Irish weather has been predicted for Christmas Day

“I’M dreaming of a White Christmas…”

The Irish weather for the two big days of the year has been predicted by Met Éireann.

While many dream of a White Christmas every year, with the unpredictability of Irish weather and the prominence of global warming, it’s extremely rare you get the weather you wish for.

Much like the other days of the year, the weather for Christmas looks miserable and rainy – so typical Irish weather.

According to Met Éireann, the 24th of December promises to be mild but rainy, with winds also predicted.

The official prediction for Christmas Eve is continuing mild and mostly dry with outbreaks of rain later in the west and north in freshening southerly winds.

For the main event, the 25th, the weather is forecasted as unpredictable, with frosty spells predicted for the evening.

Met Éireann sad Christmas Day would be turning unsettled with a spell of rain likely and turning cooler with frost overnight.